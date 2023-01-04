Who's Playing
Clemson @ Virginia Tech
Current Records: Clemson 11-3; Virginia Tech 11-3
What to Know
The Clemson Tigers are 2-8 against the Virginia Tech Hokies since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Clemson and Virginia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Tigers winning the first 63-59 at home and Virginia Tech taking the second 76-75.
Last week, Clemson wrapped up 2022 with a 78-64 victory over the NC State Wolfpack. Clemson's forward Hunter Tyson did his thing and dropped a double-double on 31 points and 15 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Hokies were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 77-75 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. A silver lining for Virginia Tech was the play of forward Justyn Mutts, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards along with five dimes.
The Tigers are expected to lose this next one by 6. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Clemson's win brought them up to 11-3 while Virginia Tech's defeat pulled them down to an identical 11-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Clemson ranks 31st in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 11 on average. Less enviably, the Hokies are 46th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.6 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.04
Odds
The Hokies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Virginia Tech have won eight out of their last ten games against Clemson.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Virginia Tech 76 vs. Clemson 75
- Mar 05, 2022 - Clemson 63 vs. Virginia Tech 59
- Dec 15, 2020 - Virginia Tech 66 vs. Clemson 60
- Mar 04, 2020 - Virginia Tech 70 vs. Clemson 58
- Nov 05, 2019 - Virginia Tech 67 vs. Clemson 60
- Feb 09, 2019 - Clemson 59 vs. Virginia Tech 51
- Feb 21, 2018 - Virginia Tech 65 vs. Clemson 58
- Feb 21, 2017 - Virginia Tech 71 vs. Clemson 70
- Jan 22, 2017 - Virginia Tech 82 vs. Clemson 81
- Feb 06, 2016 - Virginia Tech 60 vs. Clemson 57