Who's Playing

Clemson @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Clemson 11-3; Virginia Tech 11-3

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers are 2-8 against the Virginia Tech Hokies since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Clemson and Virginia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Tigers winning the first 63-59 at home and Virginia Tech taking the second 76-75.

Last week, Clemson wrapped up 2022 with a 78-64 victory over the NC State Wolfpack. Clemson's forward Hunter Tyson did his thing and dropped a double-double on 31 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hokies were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 77-75 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. A silver lining for Virginia Tech was the play of forward Justyn Mutts, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards along with five dimes.

The Tigers are expected to lose this next one by 6. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Clemson's win brought them up to 11-3 while Virginia Tech's defeat pulled them down to an identical 11-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Clemson ranks 31st in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 11 on average. Less enviably, the Hokies are 46th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.04

Odds

The Hokies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Virginia Tech have won eight out of their last ten games against Clemson.