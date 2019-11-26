Virginia Tech vs. Dayton odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven model

The Virginia Tech Hokies will take on the Dayton Flyers at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lahaina Civic Center in the 2019 Maui Invitational semifinals. The Hokies are coming off a stirring victory over No. 3 MSU. Dayton has won its last three games by an average of 24.3 points. Dayton is 4-0 while Virginia Tech is 6-0. The Flyers are favored by four points in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Dayton odds, while the over-under is set at 135. Before entering any Dayton vs. Virginia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Virginia Tech has plenty to be thankful this Thanksgiving week after taking down Michigan State 71-66 on Monday. The Hokies got double-digit scores from five players: Landers Nolley II (22), P.J. Horne (12), Wabissa Bede (11), Hunter Cattoor (10), and Nahiem Alleyne (10).

Nolley hit a critical 3-pointer in the final minute, providing the needed final cushion. Virginia Tech built a four-point halftime lead, scoring 12 points off 11 MSU turnovers.

As for Dayton, the Flyers won 80-61 over UGA. Obi Toppin was the offensive standout of the matchup, as he had 25 points. He hit nine of 11 shots from the floor. Toppin scored 14 points in the first five minutes of the game. The Flyers easily rolled out to an 18-point halftime lead. Dayton won the Maui Invitational in 2003.

