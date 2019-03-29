Virginia Tech vs. Duke odds: 2019 NCAA Tournament picks, Sweet 16 predictions from expert on 24-17 run

Virginia Tech downed Duke in the regular season, but Zion Williamson didn't play. Now the Blue Devils get a chance at revenge when the ACC rivals face off in the 2019 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Tipoff on Friday night is at 9:40 p.m. ET in Washington D.C. The 5-seed Hokies (26-8) downed the 1-seed Blue Devils (31-5) 77-72 on Feb. 27, but that was in Blacksburg and against a short-handed Duke team. The Blue Devils are seven-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 143 in the latest Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds. Before you make any Duke vs. Virginia Tech picks and 2019 NCAA bracket predictions, listen to what SportsLine's Kenny White has to say.

White knows Virginia Tech beat Duke earlier this year, but there was no Williamson. The ACC Player of the Year returned in time for the conference tournament, and Duke won it. The Devils escaped UCF in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, and Zion went off for 32 points.

While Duke is filled with freshman phenoms, including RJ Barrett, the stage won't be too big for the Devils. In fact, this is the 25th time Duke is in the Sweet 16 under coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Duke lost to just four teams all season, and got revenge on two of them -- Syracuse and North Carolina -- in the ACC Tournament. The Devils get their chance against the Hokies on Friday, while the fourth team, Gonzaga, could be a Final Four matchup.

But just because the Blue Devils are the overall No. 1 seed with revenge on their mind doesn't mean they'll cover the Duke vs. Virginia Tech spread.

Virginia Tech beat Duke without the program's all-time assists leader, Justin Robinson. He returned for the NCAA Tournament after missing 12 games, and Ty Outlaw, who's making 45.6 percent of his threes, will also play despite being charged with marijuana possession last week.

The Hokies were 7-5 without Robinson, but are 19-3 when he plays. Against-the-spread, the Hokies have covered in five of their last seven meetings with the Devils. Plus, Duke has failed to cover in four straight NCAA Tournament games.

