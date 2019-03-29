Virginia Tech vs. Duke odds: 2019 NCAA Tournament picks, Sweet 16 predictions from proven expert on 24-17 roll

The Duke Blue Devils may be the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but they can also play the revenge factor for their Friday night showdown with the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. Tipoff from the Capital One Center in Washington D.C. is at 9:40 p.m. ET. Duke (31-5) lost at Virginia Tech (26-8) 77-72 back on Feb. 27, but Zion Williamson didn't play. Then again, the Hokies were shorthanded as well. The latest Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds list the Blue Devils favored by 7-points, with the over-under set at 143.5. Each team has reason to be optimistic Friday night, but before laying any Duke vs. Virginia Tech picks of your own, you'll want to see what SportsLine expert Kenny White has to say.

The legendary Las Vegas oddsmaker is widely considered one of the most influential figures in the Nevada sports wagering industry over the past several decades. White is the former head of Las Vegas Sports Consultants, which supplied odds to countless sportsbooks that made millions off his expertise. By age 26, the oddsmaking prodigy was setting the lines for some of Nevada's biggest casinos.

White heads into the Sweet 16 on a 24-17 run on college basketball picks. Plus, he's nailed three-straight picks involving the Hokies, including taking Virginia Tech (-10) to cover in its 66-52 win over St. Louis in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

White knows Duke fell by five in Blacksburg this season, but Williamson, the most-dominant player in college basketball, didn't play. And R.J. Barrett scored 21 points despite fighting an illness.

Duke barely escaped its second-round game against UCF, when Barrett's putback with 14 seconds to go gave the Blue Devils a lead and the Knights missed a tip-in at the buzzer in a 77-76 win. Luckily for Duke's depth, forward Jack White (hamstring) will be back for the second week and center Marques Bolden (knee) should be fully healthy after playing limited minutes in the opening two rounds. Friday's game marks the first time since Feb. 16 that the Devils will be fully healthy.

The Devils exacted revenge from regular-season losses by beating Syracuse and North Carolina in the ACC Tournament. Part III of its payback tour is Friday. The only other team to beat the Devils was Gonzaga, by two points on Nov. 20.

But just because the Blue Devils are the overall No. 1 seed with revenge on their mind doesn't mean they'll cover the Duke vs. Virginia Tech spread.

Virginia Tech beat Duke without the program's all-time assists leader, Justin Robinson. He returned for the NCAA Tournament after missing 12 games, and Ty Outlaw, who's making 45.6 percent of his threes, will also play despite being charged with marijuana possession last week.

The Hokies were 7-5 without Robinson, but are 19-3 when he plays. Against-the-spread, the Hokies have covered in five of their last seven meetings with the Devils. Plus, Duke has failed to cover in four straight NCAA Tournament games.

