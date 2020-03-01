Virginia Tech vs. Louisville odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 1 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Virginia Tech and Louisville.
The Virginia Tech Hokies and the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals are 23-6 overall and 16-1 at home, while Virginia Tech is 15-13 overall and 3-5 on the road. Louisville has won 12 of its last 15 games. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, has lost eight of its last nine. The Cardinals are favored by 12-points in the latest Louisville vs. Virginia Tech odds, while the over-under is set at 135.5. Before entering any Virginia Tech vs. Louisville picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Louisville vs. Virginia Tech. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Virginia Tech vs. Louisville:
- Louisville vs. Virginia Tech spread: Louisville -12
- Louisville vs. Virginia Tech over-under: 135.5 points
- Louisville vs. Virginia Tech money line: Louisville -871, Virginia Tech +582
What you need to know about Louisville
The game between Louisville and the Florida State Seminoles last Monday was not particularly close, with Louisville falling 82-67. One thing holding Louisville back was the mediocre play of forward Jordan Nwora, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court. Despite his subdued performance in his last outing, Nwora remains the catalyst for Louisville's offense. In fact, Nwora enters Sunday's matchup averaging 17.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
In addition, Louisville is 6-0 in its last six meetings against Virginia Tech.
What you need to know about Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech was close but ultimately fell short this past Wednesday as the Hokies lost 56-53 to the Virginia Cavaliers. Guard Landers Nolley II (13 points) was the top scorer for Virginia Tech. Nolley leads Virginia Tech in scoring, averaging 16.6 points per game. He's also proven to be a solid rebounder, averaging 6.1 boards per game.
How to make Virginia Tech vs. Louisville picks
The model has simulated Louisville vs. Virginia Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Virginia Tech vs. Louisville? And which side of the spread is hitting in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Louisville vs. Virginia Tech spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky makes a move
John Calipari's Wildcats are rolling at 5-1 in their past six Quadrant 1 opportunities
-
Michigan vs. Ohio State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup 10,000...
-
Bubble Watch: IU, Cincinnati in action
It was a busy bubble Saturday and stands to be just as action-packed Sunday with tournaments...
-
Georgetown vs. Xavier odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Xavier vs. Georgetown matchup 10,000...
-
Cincinnati vs. Houston odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Cincinnati vs. Houston matchup 10,000...
-
2020 Mountain West Tournament preview
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 Mountain West Tournament action throughout...
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish