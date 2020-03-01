Virginia Tech vs. Louisville odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 1 predictions from proven model

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals are 23-6 overall and 16-1 at home, while Virginia Tech is 15-13 overall and 3-5 on the road. Louisville has won 12 of its last 15 games. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, has lost eight of its last nine. The Cardinals are favored by 12-points in the latest Louisville vs. Virginia Tech odds, while the over-under is set at 135.5. Before entering any Virginia Tech vs. Louisville picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech spread: Louisville -12

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech over-under: 135.5 points

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech money line: Louisville -871, Virginia Tech +582

What you need to know about Louisville

The game between Louisville and the Florida State Seminoles last Monday was not particularly close, with Louisville falling 82-67. One thing holding Louisville back was the mediocre play of forward Jordan Nwora, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court. Despite his subdued performance in his last outing, Nwora remains the catalyst for Louisville's offense. In fact, Nwora enters Sunday's matchup averaging 17.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

In addition, Louisville is 6-0 in its last six meetings against Virginia Tech.

What you need to know about Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech was close but ultimately fell short this past Wednesday as the Hokies lost 56-53 to the Virginia Cavaliers. Guard Landers Nolley II (13 points) was the top scorer for Virginia Tech. Nolley leads Virginia Tech in scoring, averaging 16.6 points per game. He's also proven to be a solid rebounder, averaging 6.1 boards per game.

