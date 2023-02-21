Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 22-5; Virginia Tech 16-11

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the #15 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at Cassell Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Hokies were able to grind out a solid win over the Pittsburgh Panthers this past Saturday, winning 79-72. Virginia Tech got double-digit scores from five players: forward Grant Basile (22), forward Mylyjael Poteat (15), forward Justyn Mutts (12), guard Hunter Cattoor (12), and guard Sean Pedulla (12).

Meanwhile, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Hurricanes proved too difficult a challenge. Miami (Fla.) came out on top against Wake Forest by a score of 96-87. Miami (Fla.) can attribute much of their success to guard Nijel Pack, who had 24 points, and guard Isaiah Wong, who had 27 points.

Virginia Tech came up short against Miami (Fla.) in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 92-83. Maybe the Hokies will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won nine out of their last 17 games against Virginia Tech.