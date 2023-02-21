Who's Playing
Miami (Fla.) @ Virginia Tech
Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 22-5; Virginia Tech 16-11
What to Know
The Virginia Tech Hokies and the #15 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at Cassell Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Hokies were able to grind out a solid win over the Pittsburgh Panthers this past Saturday, winning 79-72. Virginia Tech got double-digit scores from five players: forward Grant Basile (22), forward Mylyjael Poteat (15), forward Justyn Mutts (12), guard Hunter Cattoor (12), and guard Sean Pedulla (12).
Meanwhile, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Hurricanes proved too difficult a challenge. Miami (Fla.) came out on top against Wake Forest by a score of 96-87. Miami (Fla.) can attribute much of their success to guard Nijel Pack, who had 24 points, and guard Isaiah Wong, who had 27 points.
Virginia Tech came up short against Miami (Fla.) in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 92-83. Maybe the Hokies will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Miami (Fla.) have won nine out of their last 17 games against Virginia Tech.
- Jan 31, 2023 - Miami (Fla.) 92 vs. Virginia Tech 83
- Feb 26, 2022 - Virginia Tech 71 vs. Miami (Fla.) 70
- Jan 26, 2022 - Miami (Fla.) 78 vs. Virginia Tech 75
- Feb 06, 2021 - Virginia Tech 80 vs. Miami (Fla.) 76
- Dec 29, 2020 - Virginia Tech 80 vs. Miami (Fla.) 78
- Feb 19, 2020 - Miami (Fla.) 102 vs. Virginia Tech 95
- Jan 28, 2020 - Miami (Fla.) 71 vs. Virginia Tech 61
- Mar 13, 2019 - Virginia Tech 71 vs. Miami (Fla.) 56
- Mar 08, 2019 - Virginia Tech 84 vs. Miami (Fla.) 70
- Jan 30, 2019 - Virginia Tech 82 vs. Miami (Fla.) 70
- Mar 03, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 69 vs. Virginia Tech 68
- Feb 03, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 84 vs. Virginia Tech 75
- Feb 27, 2017 - Virginia Tech 66 vs. Miami (Fla.) 61
- Feb 08, 2017 - Miami (Fla.) 74 vs. Virginia Tech 68
- Mar 10, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 88 vs. Virginia Tech 82
- Mar 05, 2016 - Virginia Tech 77 vs. Miami (Fla.) 62
- Feb 17, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 65 vs. Virginia Tech 49