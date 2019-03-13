Virginia Tech vs. Miami odds, line: 2019 ACC Tournament picks, predictions from advanced model on 11-5 roll

The 2019 ACC Tournament rolls on Wednesday with a second-round matchup between fifth-seeded Virginia Tech and 12th-seeded Miami (Fla.) at 2 p.m. ET. The Hokies are 7.5-point favorites, with the over-under for total points set at 137.5 in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Miami odds. The Hokies (23-7) have their eye on improving seeding in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, while the Hurricanes (14-17) are playing to extend their season after knocking off Wake Forest in the opening round.

The model has taken into account that the Hokies had a 12-6 run through the ACC this season, highlighted by a 77-72 victory against then-No. 3 Duke. Few teams in the nation were as resilient as the Hokies in 2018-19. They played with only six scholarship players at times during the season and were without star guard Justin Robinson (foot) for the last few weeks of the regular season. He remains out for the ACC Tournament, though there's optimism he could return for the NCAA Tournament.

The Hokies, who are projected anywhere from a No. 4 to a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, ranked 12th nationally in scoring defense, giving up 62.2 points per game.

But just because the Hokies play elite defense and swept the Hurricanes this season doesn't make them a lock to cover the Virginia Tech vs. Miami spread in the ACC Tournament 2019.

The Hurricanes had a disappointing season, but won't have to worry about rust since they played in the tournament opener. And they showed an ability to keep it competitive against anybody when they pushed North Carolina to the wire in an 88-85 loss in February.

Miami features five players who average double-digit scoring, including guard Chris Lykes (16.1 ppg). The explosive sophomore scored 16 in the previous meeting against Virginia Tech, but went only 2 for 10 from beyond the arc. He'll need to have an improved shooting day on Wednesday for Miami to cover.

