Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Minnesota 4-2; Virginia Tech 6-1

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies will play host again and welcome the Minnesota Golden Gophers to Cassell Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Monday. Virginia Tech will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Hokies didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Charleston Southern Buccaneers this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 win. Virginia Tech got double-digit scores from four players: forward Justyn Mutts (17), guard Sean Pedulla (15), guard Darius Maddox (12), and center Lynn Kidd (11).

As for Minnesota, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the UNLV Rebels last Wednesday, falling 71-62. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of guard Jaden Henley, who did not have his best game: he finished with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 29 minutes on the court.

The Hokies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

Virginia Tech's victory brought them up to 6-1 while the Golden Gophers' loss pulled them down to 4-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Virginia Tech comes into the contest boasting the second fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 8.1. Less enviably, Minnesota is 32nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Minnesota.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.99

Odds

The Hokies are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.