The Minnesota Golden Gophers will try to bounce back from a loss to UNLV when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Monday night in the 2022 ACC/Ben Ten Challenge. Minnesota is heading on the road for its first true road game of the season after participating in the SoCal Challenge. Virginia Tech bounced back from a loss to Charleston with a win over Charleston Southern its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Hokies are favored by 12 points in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 128.5. Before entering any Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota:

Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota spread: Virginia Tech -12

Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota over/under: 128 points

Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota money line: Virginia Tech -800, Minnesota +550

Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota picks: See picks here

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Virginia Tech advanced to the Charleston Classic title game earlier this month before coming up short against Charleston on a last-second shot. The Hokies bounced back last Friday with a 69-64 win over Charleston Southern, improving to 6-1 overall this season. Lynn Kidd scored a career-high 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 15 minutes of action, while Justyn Mutts scored seven of his 17 points in the final 4:10 of the game.

Sophomore guard Sean Pedulla leads Virginia Tech with 17.1 points and 4.3 assists per game. It has been a balanced effort for the Hokies though, as they have five players averaging double figures. They have won five straight home games, while Minnesota has lost nine in a row on the road.

Why Minnesota can cover

Minnesota has lost a pair of games as an underdog this season, but it has also picked up four wins in the first three weeks of action. The Golden Gophers have their best player, Jamison Battle, back on the court after he missed the first four games due to offseason foot surgery. Battle led the team in scoring and rebounding last year, and he should continue to improve as he regains his top form.

Forward Dawson Garcia leads the team with 15.8 points per game, while freshman Braeden Carrington is coming off a career-high 15 points and eight rebounds. Virginia Tech has only converted on 15 of 67 (22.4%) of its attempts from 3-point range in its last three games. The Hokies have failed to cover the spread in five straight games, making them a team to avoid right now.

How to make Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech picks

The model has simulated Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,500 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.