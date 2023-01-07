Who's Playing

NC State @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: NC State 12-4; Virginia Tech 11-4

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the NC State Wolfpack are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Cassell Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with NC State winning the first 68-63 on the road and the Hokies taking the second 62-59.

Virginia Tech entered their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for Virginia Tech as they fell 68-65 to Clemson. One thing holding Virginia Tech back was the mediocre play of guard Sean Pedulla, who did not have his best game: he finished with 14 points on 5-for-18 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, everything went the Wolfpack's way against the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday as they made off with an 84-60 win. NC State's guard Jarkel Joiner looked sharp as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points, nine dimes and six rebounds.

The Hokies are now 11-4 while NC State sits at 12-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Virginia Tech is 50th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Virginia Tech, the Wolfpack rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia Tech have won five out of their last seven games against NC State.