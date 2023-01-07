Who's Playing

NC State @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: NC State 12-4; Virginia Tech 11-4

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack and the Virginia Tech Hokies are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Cassell Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Wolfpack winning the first 68-63 on the road and Virginia Tech taking the second 62-59.

NC State took their contest against the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday by a conclusive 84-60 score. NC State's guard Jarkel Joiner was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-10 from downtown and finishing with 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Virginia Tech as they fell 68-65 to the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday. That makes it the first time this season Virginia Tech has let down their home crowd. Guard Sean Pedulla wasn't much of a difference maker for Virginia Tech; Pedulla finished with 14 points on 5-for-18 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

The Wolfpack are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

NC State is now 12-4 while the Hokies sit at 11-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: NC State comes into the game boasting the 23rd fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.8. Less enviably, Virginia Tech is 48th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Hokies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Virginia Tech have won five out of their last seven games against NC State.