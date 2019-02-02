Virginia Tech vs. NC State odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 22-10 run

The No. 23 NC State Wolfpack will host the No. 12 Virginia Tech Hokies in ACC hoops action on Saturday afternoon at noon ET in PNC Arena. The Hokies have won back-to-back games and are now 6-2 in the conference while NC State is coming off an overtime loss to No. 3 Virginia on Tuesday. For Saturday's contest, the Wolfpack are favored by two at home and the total is at 151.5 in the latest NC State vs. Virginia Tech odds. However, before you make your NC State vs. Virginia Tech picks, you'll want to check out the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

For Saturday's battle between these two ranked squads, the model knows that Virginia Tech's shot quality will be a critical element to the game with Justin Robinson (ankle) expected to be out with an injury.

Robinson is the school's all-time leader in assists, so Nickeil Alexander-Walker will have to take on a more ball-dominant role in the offense. Luckily, Alexander-Walker is pretty well-equipped to handle the job.

The sophomore is second on the team in assists and actually has possession of the ball slightly more often than Robinson when he is on the floor. He's also their most effective finisher at the rim, so if he could use his ability to get to the tin to force the NC State defense to collapse and create open looks for the second-ranked 3-point shooting team in the nation, it could mask Robinson's absence.

However, don't expect the Wolfpack to make it easy on the Hokies to cover the NC State vs. Virginia Tech spread.

The Wolfpack play tight man-to-man defense and it can be difficult to shake loose to get quality looks. Opposing Division-I opponents shoot just 29.3 percent against NC State. That's the 16th-best mark in college basketball and against a team like Virginia Tech that gets 40 percent of their scoring from beyond the arc, if NC State can run their opponent off the 3-point line it could swing the game.

It will certainly help that NC State is the much deeper team, especially with the Hokies rotation struggling to replace 31 minutes per game from Robinson. The Wolfpack bench plays over 38 percent of the available minutes, which is in the top 10 percent of Division-I. Fresh legs should put them in a much better position to apply lots of pressure on the Hokies on Saturday.

