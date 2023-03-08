The No. 11 seed Virginia Tech Hokies will continue their ACC Tournament title defense when they face the No. 6 seed NC State Wolfpack in the second round on Wednesday night. Virginia Tech opened the tournament with a 67-64 win against No. 14 seed Notre Dame on Tuesday. The Wolfpack earned a first-round bye after finishing in sixth place in the ACC standings.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Wolfpack are favored by 2 points in the latest Virginia Tech vs. NC State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 146. Before entering any NC State vs. Virginia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for NC State vs. Virginia Tech:

Virginia Tech vs. NC State spread: NC State -2

Virginia Tech vs. NC State over/under: 146 points

Virginia Tech vs. NC State money line: NC State -145, Virginia Tech +120

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Virginia Tech still has a chance to defend its ACC Tournament title after beating Notre Dame on Tuesday night. The Hokies shot 48% from the floor and held Notre Dame to zero second-chance points, as Grant Basile scored a team-high 20 points. Justyn Mutts had a big game as well, posting a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

NC State has not played in a week and finished the regular season with consecutive losses to Clemson and Duke. The Wolfpack were dominated by the Tigers in that contest, losing 96-71 as 6-point favorites. Virginia Tech has won and covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams, and NC State is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games in March.

Why NC State can cover

NC State bounced back from its rough showing against Clemson with a solid performance at Duke, covering the 6.5-point spread in a 71-67 loss. Senior guard Jarkel Joiner led the Wolfpack with 26 points and eight rebounds, going 6-of-12 from 3-point range. Joiner is tied with sophomore guard Terquavion Smith for the team-high in points per game, as they are both averaging 17.3 per contest.

Senior forward DJ Burns is also in double figures with 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while senior guard Casey Morsell is adding 12.2 points and 4.4 rebounds. NC State won the lone regular-season meeting between these teams, despite being a 5.5-point underdog. Smith and Joiner combined for 43 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolfpack, who are 12-1 in their last 13 games as favorites.

