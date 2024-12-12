Teams looking to turn around their recent fortunes meet when the North Carolina A&T Aggies face the Virginia Tech Hokies in a non-conference matchup on Thursday. North Carolina A&T dropped a 67-55 decision to UNC Greensboro on Saturday, while Virginia Tech fell 64-59 to Pittsburgh that same day. The Aggies (3-6), who finished 12th at 5-13 in the Coastal Athletic Association and were 7-25 overall last year, have lost four in a row. The Hokies (3-6), who tied for eighth with Florida State at 10-10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and 19-15 overall in 2023-24, have dropped six consecutive games.

Tip-off from Foster Pavilion is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Hokies are 15.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina A&T vs. Virginia Tech odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5. Before making any Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina A&T picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has set its sights on North Carolina A&T vs. Virginia Tech. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for North Carolina A&T vs. Virginia Tech:

North Carolina A&T vs. Virginia Tech spread: Virginia Tech -15.5



North Carolina A&T vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 145.5 points

North Carolina A&T vs. Virginia Tech money line: North Carolina A&T +904, Virginia Tech -1639

NCAT: The Aggies have covered the spread in 11 of their last 18 road games (+3.30 units)

VT: The Hokies have hit the team total under in 20 of their last 33 games (+4.92 units)

North Carolina A&T vs. Virginia Tech picks:



Why you should back Virginia Tech

Junior forward Toibu Lawal leads the Hokies in scoring. In his first season with the team after two years at VCU, he is averaging 11.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 25.3 minutes. He has started all nine games and is coming off a 16-point, four-rebound, two-assist and two-steal performance in the loss to Pittsburgh. He has registered one double-double on the year, scoring 10 points and adding 10 rebounds in a 58-52 win over Winthrop on Nov. 11.

Senior forward Mylyjael Poteat has reached double-digit scoring in five games this season. In nine starts, he is averaging 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.8 minutes. He is connecting on 50.9% of his field goals and 70.6% of his free throws. In an 80-64 loss at Vanderbilt during the SEC/ACC Challenge, he scored 14 points and added seven rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

Why you should back North Carolina A&T

Sophomore guard Ryan Forrest, who is in his first year with the program after playing at Northwestern State last year, has started seven of eight games. In 30.9 minutes of action, he is averaging 19.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and one steal. In the loss to UNC Greensboro, he scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. He scored 33 points and grabbed three rebounds in an 86-83 win over Morgan State on Nov. 20.

Sophomore guard Jahnathan Lamothe is one of three Aggies averaging 12 points or more per game. In nine games, he is averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, three assists and 1.7 steals in 35.9 minutes of action. He has one double-double on the year, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in an 82-81 loss at Buffalo on Nov. 25. He scored a season-high 27 points, while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out four assists in a 107-55 season-opening win over Cheyney on Nov. 4.

How to make North Carolina A&T vs. Virginia Tech picks

The total is projected at 147 combined points. One side of the spread hits over 70% of the time.



So who wins North Carolina A&T vs. Virginia Tech, and which side of the spread hits over 70% of the time?