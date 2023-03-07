Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ Virginia Tech

Regular Season Records: Notre Dame 11-20; Virginia Tech 18-13

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish haven't won a game against the Virginia Tech Hokies since March 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. The Fighting Irish and Virginia Tech are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 7 at Greensboro Coliseum in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. Virginia Tech should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Notre Dame will be looking to right the ship.

A win for Notre Dame just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They have to be aching after a bruising 87-64 loss to the Clemson Tigers. Guard Cormac Ryan (19 points) was the top scorer for Notre Dame.

Meanwhile, the Hokies entered their matchup this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They blew past the Florida State Seminoles 82-60. Five players on Virginia Tech scored in the double digits: guard Sean Pedulla (25), guard Hunter Cattoor (14), forward Grant Basile (13), guard Michael Collins Jr. (10), and guard Rodney Rice (10).

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Fighting Irish are 361st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 8.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Notre Dame, Virginia Tech ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 9.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia Tech have won eight out of their last 12 games against Notre Dame.