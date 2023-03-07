The No. 11 seed Virginia Tech Hokies will try to put a disappointing regular season behind them when they face the No. 14 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first round of the 2023 ACC Tournament on Tuesday night. Virginia Tech, the defending ACC Tournament champion, closed its campaign with wins over Louisville and Florida State. Notre Dame has lost eight of its last nine games, finishing only ahead of Louisville at the bottom of the ACC standings.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Hokies are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 144.

Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame spread: Virginia Tech -6.5

Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame over/under: 144 points

Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame money line: Virginia Tech -335, Notre Dame +260

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Virginia Tech won the ACC Tournament last year as the No. 7 seed and has generated some momentum heading into its title defense. The Hokies won back-to-back games against Louisville and Florida State, blowing out the Seminoles in an 82-60 final on Saturday. Sean Pedulla poured in a career-high 25 points and was responsible for six of Virginia Tech's season-high 16 3-pointers.

The Hokies went 8-2 when they made at least 10 triples in a game during the regular season, paced by Hunter Cattoor's 44.9% effort from the perimeter. Notre Dame has lost eight of its last nine games and went 0-12 away from home this season. Virginia Tech has won five straight meetings between these teams, covering the spread in four of those contests.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame is playing in its final season under Mike Brey, so it will be motivated to make one last run for its legendary head coach. The Fighting Irish have been more competitive than their record suggests, with 11 of their losses coming by single digits and five of them coming by one possession. They only lost to Virginia Tech by six points in the regular season, as Nate Laszewski poured in 33 points on 12 of 17 shooting.

Laszewski knocked down 6 of 9 3-point tries in that loss, and he also grabbed eight rebounds. The Fighting Irish have four players scoring in double figures, with Cormac Ryan (12.1), Dane Goodwin (11.4) and JJ Starling (11.2) joining Laszewski (14.0). The Fighting Irish have covered the spread in four of their last six games, so their effort remained strong down the stretch of the regular season.

