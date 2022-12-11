Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Oklahoma State 6-3; Virginia Tech 9-1

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Barclays Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Virginia Tech took their game against the Dayton Flyers this past Wednesday by a conclusive 77-49 score. The Hokies' forward Grant Basile did his thing and posted a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds in addition to four blocks.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State strolled past the Sam Houston Bearkats with points to spare last week, taking the contest 65-51. Four players on the Cowboys scored in the double digits: guard Bryce Thompson (17), guard Avery Anderson III (10), forward Tyreek Smith (10), and guard John-Michael Wright (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Virginia Tech is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Virginia Tech up to 9-1 and Oklahoma State to 6-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hokies come into the matchup boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.60%. But the Cowboys have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.10%, which places them seventh in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hokies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.