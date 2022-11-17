The 2022 Charleston Classic gets underway on Thursday afternoon. The Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Old Dominion Monarchs in a battle between in-state rivals in the first round. Old Dominion is 2-1 to begin the season, including a 14-point win over Virginia Wesleyan on Monday. Virginia Tech is 3-0 with victories over Delaware State, Lehigh and William & Mary in November.

Tip-off is at 2 p.m. ET in Charleston. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Hokies as 15-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 132 in the latest Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech odds. Before making any Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion spread: Virginia Tech -15

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion over/under: 132 points

ODU: The Monarchs are 0-4 against the spread in the last four neutral-site games

VT: The Hokies are 4-4 against the spread in the last eight neutral-site games

Why Old Dominion can cover

Old Dominion is rebounding at an elite level this season. The Monarchs are securing 41.2% of available offensive rebounds, a top-25 mark in the country. Old Dominion also has a 76.9% defensive rebound rate, and that helps on the margins. Old Dominion also takes care of the ball on offense, committing a turnover on fewer than 15% of offensive possessions and having one of the lowest live-ball turnover rates (6.1%) in the country.

The Monarchs also face a Virginia Tech that is below-average in defensive turnover creation, with a steal rate outside the top 300 nationally. Old Dominion is also able to wall off the rim on defense, with opponents shooting only 47.3% from 2-point range. The Monarchs are blocking 12.7% of shot attempts, a tremendous rate, and Virginia Tech is No. 250 in the country in free throw rate on offense.

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Virginia Tech's offense is dominating to begin the 2022-23 season. The Hokies are in the top 10 of the country in turnover rate, giving the ball away on only 11.0% of offensive possessions, and Virginia Tech also creates extra opportunities with a 30.5% offensive rebound rate. Virginia Tech is also shooting at an elite level, ranking in the top 20 of the country in 3-point accuracy (44.9%) and 2-point accuracy (62.0%).

The Hokies are strong at the free throw line, shooting 79.2% this season, and Virginia Tech has an above-average assist percentage. Old Dominion is outside the top 300 nationally in free throw rate allowed on defense, and opponents are shooting 37.8% from 3-point range against the Monarchs. Old Dominion is also below-average on defense with a 17.5% turnover creation rate, and the Monarchs are allowing the opposition to produce an assist on more than 60% of field goals.

