The 20th-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies have played just one true road game so far this season, and it ended in disappointment. Virginia Tech missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer on Dec. 6 at Louisville, resulting in a 73-71 setback. The Hokies attempt to even their record away from home when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in an ACC contest on Sunday. Virginia Tech (10-2, 4-1) bounced back from its defeat against Louisville with home victories over Notre Dame and No. 19 Duke.

Tip-off from Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, NC is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Hokies are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 140.

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest spread: Hokies -6.5

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest over-under: 140 points

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest money line: Hokies -300, Demon Deacons +240

VT: The Hokies are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games

WF: The Demon Deacons are 2-5 ATS in their last seven contests as underdogs

What you need to know about Virginia Tech



The Hokies have four players averaging double digits in points, with Keve Aluma leading the way at 15.6. The junior forward has been held under 10 points just once this season and has made more than 55 percent of his shots in three of his last five contests. Sophomore guard Jalen Cone is recording 13 points per game but has exceeded that amount in each of his last three outings.

Tyrece Radford, who is averaging 10.5 points, is coming off a superb performance against Duke. The sophomore guard recorded his first double-double of the season as he scored a team-leading 18 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. Radford also topped Virginia Tech by matching his career high of five assists.

What you need to know about Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons (3-4, 0-4) suffered their fourth consecutive loss on Wednesday but had four players reach double figures in points. Daivien Williamson led the way with 19 as he increased his team-leading average to 11.4 per contest. It was a season high for the junior guard, who has hit double digits in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Jonah Antonio finished with 11 points in the setback against Louisville, making all five of his free throws while going 2-for-7 from the field - with all seven attempts coming from beyond the arc. The senior guard is second in the ACC in 3-point percentage (41.7) as he has converted 15 shots from long range in six outings. Wake Forest, which went 16-for-18 from the free-throw line versus the Cardinals, is fourth in the conference and 24th in the nation with a 77.1 percent success rate.

