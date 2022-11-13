Who's Playing

William & Mary @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: William & Mary 1-1; Virginia Tech 2-0

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies will stay at home another game and welcome the William & Mary Tribe at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Cassell Coliseum. These two teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

The Hokies took their contest against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks this past Thursday by a conclusive 78-52 score. Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds in addition to five assists.

Meanwhile, William & Mary took their game at home this past Thursday with ease, bagging a 116-40 victory over the Mid-Atlantic Christian Univ Mustangs.

Virginia Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 26.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Virginia Tech up to 2-0 and William & Mary to 1-1. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hokies enter the game with only 10.9 turnovers per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Tribe are stumbling into the matchup with the 38th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 12.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against William & Mary.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.20

Odds

The Hokies are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.