Virginia has landed on its next coach — and it only had to make a little more than an hour's drive to do it. VCU's Ryan Odom will be leaving Richmond, Virginia, and is headed to nearby Charlottesville to run the Cavaliers' men's basketball program, sources told CBS Sports.

Odom and VCU lost Thursday in the first round of the tournament to BYU, 80-71.

An official announcement from Virginia will be made Saturday, per a source. Odom has already signed paperwork and will be headed to the ACC.

Odom, who before his time at VCU famously coached 16-seed UMBC to a first-of-its-kind win over No. 1 seed Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, will ironically enough be Tony Bennett's successor after Bennett's surprise preseason retirement last October. Bennett coached Virginia for 15 seasons and rebounded from the stunning first-round upset to Odom's UMBC team by winning the first national championship in program history a year later.

Virginia's Tony Bennett digs deeper after retirement news conference: 'I felt I was the one holding them back' Matt Norlander

Since that championship triumph, however, Virginia hasn't won a single NCAA Tournament game as the program stagnated. Bennett stepped away just weeks before the start of the season, saying he was "no longer equipped" to coach in the current era of college basketball.

The Cavaliers played the season under interim coach Ron Sanchez and finished 15-17 (8-12 ACC). Odom, meanwhile, coached VCU to the A-10 regular season and tournament titles this past season.

Odom went 52-21 in two seasons at VCU. He also had a two-year run at Utah State that followed his five-year stint at UMBC. In all, Odom has a 193-106 record in nine seasons as a Division I coach. His father, Dave, previously served as an assistant at Virginia in the 1980s.