Virginia tops North Carolina in ACC Championship 2018: Bracket, updates, results, scores, TV, stream
The Virginia Cavaliers held on to beat the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC title game
There's just no stopping the Virginia Cavaliers ... for now at least. They took down North Carolina in Saturday's ACC Tournament championship game to pretty much lock up the overall No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
Viewing Information
- Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Dates: Tuesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First round: Tuesday, March 6
No. 12 Boston College 87, No. 13 Georgia Tech 77
No. 10 Notre Dame 67, No. 15 Pittsburgh 64
No. 11 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Wake Forest 64
Second round: Wednesday, March 7
No. 9 Louisville 82, No. 8 Florida State 74
No. 12 Boston College 91, NC State 87
No. 7 Virginia Tech 65, No. 10 Notre Dame 71
No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Syracuse 59
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
Virginia 75, Louisville 58
Clemson 90, Boston College 82
Duke 88, Notre Dame 70
Miami 65, North Carolina 82
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
Virginia 64, Clemson 58
Duke 69, North Carolina 74
Championship: Saturday, March 10
Virginia 71, North Carolina 63
