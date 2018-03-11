Virginia tops North Carolina in ACC Championship 2018: Bracket, updates, results, scores, TV, stream

There's just no stopping the Virginia Cavaliers ... for now at least. They took down North Carolina in Saturday's ACC Tournament championship game to pretty much lock up the overall No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Location : Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York



Dates : Tuesday-Saturday



First round: Tuesday, March 6

No. 12 Boston College 87, No. 13 Georgia Tech 77

No. 10 Notre Dame 67, No. 15 Pittsburgh 64

No. 11 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Wake Forest 64

Second round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 9 Louisville 82, No. 8 Florida State 74

No. 12 Boston College 91, NC State 87

No. 7 Virginia Tech 65, No. 10 Notre Dame 71

No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Syracuse 59

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8

Virginia 75, Louisville 58

Clemson 90, Boston College 82

Duke 88, Notre Dame 70

Miami 65, North Carolina 82

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

Virginia 64, Clemson 58

Duke 69, North Carolina 74

Championship: Saturday, March 10

Virginia 71, North Carolina 63