Who's Playing

Albany @ No. 13 Virginia

Current Records: Albany 5-9; Virginia 8-2

What to Know

The #13 Virginia Cavaliers will take on the Albany Great Danes in a holiday battle at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers are the favorites here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

It looks like Virginia must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last week. It was close but no cigar for Virginia as they fell 66-64 to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes. Despite the loss, Virginia had strong showings from forward Ben Vander Plas, who had 20 points, and guard Kihei Clark, who had 13 points.

Meanwhile, Albany was expected to lose against the Northern Illinois Huskies last Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Albany secured an 83-78 W over NIU.

This next contest looks promising for the Cavaliers, who are favored by a full 27.5 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

Virginia is now 8-2 while Albany sits at 5-9. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Virginia comes into the game boasting the 18th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 59.8. Less enviably, Albany has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.60% from the floor on average, which is the 357th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Great Danes.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.11

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Great Danes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 28-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.