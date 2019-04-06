Virginia vs. Auburn: Game prediction, pick, start time, 2019 Final Four, odds, how to watch, live stream

For the third time since 2014, the lowest seed in the Final Four will come from the SEC. Auburn, the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Regional, has beat basketball blue bloods Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky by a combined 37 points in its last three games. Now, the Tigers face No. 1 seed Virginia with one team heading to the NCAA championship for the first time in school history.

Auburn has had the No. 1 scoring offense in the tournament, averaging 85.3 points per game and are shooting 3-pointers at a historic rate. Auburn is averaging 30.25 3-pointers attempted per game, and could break the record for most 3-pointers attempted in a tournament of 183 set by Villanova last year.

The Tigers have forced double-digit turnovers in all 39 of their games this season. On the other hand, Virginia is ranked No. 1 in the country in turnovers. The Cavs only average nine turnovers per game and only had five turnovers in their 80-75 overtime win over No. 3 Purdue in the Elite Eight.

Virginia is led by its dynamic trio of Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy and De'Andre Hunter, plus has been getting solid contributions from center Mamadi Diakite throughout the tournament. Auburn, meanwhile, is led by Bryce Brown and Jared Harper, who accounted for 50 of the Tigers 77 points in their Elite Eight win over Kentucky.

This game has all the makings of an instant classic given the contrasting styles of play, and we can't wait to see how it plays out. So do our experts see earning a bid to the championship game on Monday? Check out our picks and viewing information below.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 6:09 p.m. ET

: Saturday, 6:09 p.m. ET Where : U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis TV : CBS

: CBS Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)

Predictions, picks

No. 1 Virginia (-5.5) vs. No. 5 Auburn -- 6:09 p.m. on CBS: This is a game that will be a battle of pace. Virginia only allowed opponents to take 52.1 field goals per game, meanwhile Auburn 61.1 field goals attemped per game. Virginia will try to take care of the ball and force shots late in the shot clock. The Tigers will look to force turnovers and get shots up quickly. Another key point in this game will be how efficient Auburn is on 3-pointers. The Tigers average over 11 3-pointers made per game, the third-highest mark in college basketball. Virginia is ranked fourth in the country, only allowing opponents to shoot 28.7 percent from 3-point range. Pick: Virginia -5.5

So who wins Auburn vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Auburn vs. Virginia spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its college basketball picks, and find out.





