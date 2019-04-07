Virginia vs. Auburn score, highlights: Cavaliers survive late run from Tigers to make first national title game
Virginia need three late free throws to advance on Saturday night in the Final Four
MINNEAPOLIS -- Virginia, the only No. 1 seed to make the Final Four, advanced on Saturday night with a 63-62 win against Auburn at M&T Bank Stadium.
The game was played at Virginia's pace, with patient possessions for the Wahoos on offense and limited fast break opportunities for the usually up-tempo Tigers. Ty Jerome had one of his best games of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, connecting on a few jump shots early and finishing with 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting.
Auburn pushed late with a 9-0 run in the game's final minutes, cutting Virginia's lead to one with 2:17 left and eventually taking the lead. Virginia ultimately scored the final six points of the game thanks to a last-second foul of Kyle Guy on a 3-point attempt.
Guy, an 81.8 percent free throw shooter on the season, knocked down two of the three free throws before Auburn took a timeout. After the break, Guy sank the last free throw.
"It was a great draw-up by coach. We've ran it all year. I've gotten a lot of great shots from that corner," Guy said of the play that led to the foul. "I had confidence in myself [at the line]. It's what we dream of."
When asked about the game, Tony Bennett joked that his father, legendary coach Dick Bennett, would be frustrated with the way that Virginia defended, but hoped that the last foul call on guy was the right one. After the game, any controversy surrounding the 3-point foul was further sparked by a CBS review of what appeared to be a double-dribble by Ty Jerome in the final seconds prior to an Auburn foul on the floor.
The result is sure to be debated, but the result is final. Guy knocked down all three free throws and now Virginia will play for a national championship for the first time. Tony Bennett and the Wahoos will face either Michigan State or Texas Tech on Monday night on CBS.
CBS Sports was with you for complete coverage of Saturday night's game from Minneapolis, Minnesota, with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
Virginia vs. Auburn commentary
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Late calls go Virginia's way in big win
Late calls help the Cavaliers take the lead against Auburn in the final sceconds of their Final...
-
MSU vs. TTU live updates, score
Follow along with coverage of the Spartans and Red Raiders in the Final Four from Minneapolis...
-
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're...
-
NCAA Tournament tip times, schedule
The complete television and streaming list for how to watch 2019 March Madness
-
Final Four expert picks, predictions
Our experts give their predictions for Saturday's action from Minneapolis
-
Michigan State vs. Texas Tech picks
The No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans face No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the Final Four