Virginia vs. Auburn score, highlights: Cavaliers survive late run from Tigers to make first national title game

MINNEAPOLIS -- Virginia, the only No. 1 seed to make the Final Four, advanced on Saturday night with a 63-62 win against Auburn at M&T Bank Stadium.

The game was played at Virginia's pace, with patient possessions for the Wahoos on offense and limited fast break opportunities for the usually up-tempo Tigers. Ty Jerome had one of his best games of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, connecting on a few jump shots early and finishing with 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting.

Auburn pushed late with a 9-0 run in the game's final minutes, cutting Virginia's lead to one with 2:17 left and eventually taking the lead. Virginia ultimately scored the final six points of the game thanks to a last-second foul of Kyle Guy on a 3-point attempt.

Guy, an 81.8 percent free throw shooter on the season, knocked down two of the three free throws before Auburn took a timeout. After the break, Guy sank the last free throw.

KYLE GUY WAS FOULED.



He head to the line with a chance to WIN THE GAME. pic.twitter.com/DuF7NEQd32 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 7, 2019

"It was a great draw-up by coach. We've ran it all year. I've gotten a lot of great shots from that corner," Guy said of the play that led to the foul. "I had confidence in myself [at the line]. It's what we dream of."

When asked about the game, Tony Bennett joked that his father, legendary coach Dick Bennett, would be frustrated with the way that Virginia defended, but hoped that the last foul call on guy was the right one. After the game, any controversy surrounding the 3-point foul was further sparked by a CBS review of what appeared to be a double-dribble by Ty Jerome in the final seconds prior to an Auburn foul on the floor.

The result is sure to be debated, but the result is final. Guy knocked down all three free throws and now Virginia will play for a national championship for the first time. Tony Bennett and the Wahoos will face either Michigan State or Texas Tech on Monday night on CBS.

CBS Sports was with you for complete coverage of Saturday night's game from Minneapolis, Minnesota, with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

Virginia vs. Auburn commentary

Thanks for stopping by.