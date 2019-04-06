Virginia vs. Auburn score: Live Final Four updates, 2019 NCAA Tournament highlights, stream, TV info
Follow along with coverage of the Cavaliers and Tigers in the Final Four from Minneapolis on Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Virginia and Auburn will take the court in the first of two national semifinals on Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium. It's the first Final Four appearance for both head coaches Tony Bennett and Bruce Pearl, who each have had plenty of success in their history but no trips to the sport's final weekend prior to this year.
While the Wahoos have been one of the top teams in the country throughout the season and is the only No. 1 seed to make the Final Four, they are running into arguably the hottest team in the country in Auburn. The Tigers have won 12 straight games, taking down Tennessee in the SEC Tournament final and beating a trio of blue bloods (Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky) to emerge as champions from the Midwest Regional. Virginia is coming off one of the most exhilarating Elite Eight games in tournament history, besting Purdue in overtime thanks to a game-tying basket at the buzzer by Mamadi Diakite.
CBS Sports will be with you for complete coverage of Saturday night's game from Minneapolis, Minnesota, with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
Virginia vs. Auburn live updates
Thanks for stopping by.
