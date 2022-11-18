Who's Playing

No. 5 Baylor @ No. 16 Virginia

Current Records: Baylor 3-0; Virginia 2-0

What to Know

The #5 Baylor Bears will square off against the #16 Virginia Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Friday at T-Mobile Arena. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Baylor simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Northern Colorado Bears at home 95-62. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 28 points in Baylor's favor. Baylor's guard Dale Bonner was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 12 points in addition to six steals.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard last week was the absolute smackdown the Cavaliers laid on the Monmouth Hawks. Virginia's Ryan Dunn looked sharp as he had 13 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

The wins brought Baylor up to 3-0 and Virginia to 2-0. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Baylor enters the contest with 22.7 takeaways on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. But the Cavaliers come into the game boasting the second fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at seven. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a 5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.