Who's Playing
Boston College @ Virginia
Current Records: Boston College 9-11; Virginia 12-9
What to Know
The Virginia Cavaliers are 6-1 against the Boston College Eagles since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Cavaliers and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 6 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. BC should still be riding high after a victory, while Virginia will be looking to get back in the win column.
It was close but no cigar for Virginia as they fell 69-65 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this past Saturday. One thing holding Virginia back was the mediocre play of guard Armaan Franklin, who did not have his best game: he finished with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Eagles strolled past the Pittsburgh Panthers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 69-56. BC can attribute much of their success to guard Makai Ashton-Langford, who had 21 points.
The Cavaliers are now 12-9 while BC sits at 9-11. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Virginia is stumbling into the matchup with the 14th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.7 on average. BC has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 39th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Virginia have won six out of their last seven games against Boston College.
- Jan 09, 2021 - Virginia 61 vs. Boston College 49
- Feb 19, 2020 - Virginia 78 vs. Boston College 65
- Jan 07, 2020 - Boston College 60 vs. Virginia 53
- Jan 09, 2019 - Virginia 83 vs. Boston College 56
- Dec 30, 2017 - Virginia 59 vs. Boston College 58
- Jan 18, 2017 - Virginia 71 vs. Boston College 54
- Feb 03, 2016 - Virginia 61 vs. Boston College 47