Who's Playing

Boston College @ Virginia

Current Records: Boston College 9-11; Virginia 12-9

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers are 6-1 against the Boston College Eagles since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Cavaliers and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 6 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. BC should still be riding high after a victory, while Virginia will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was close but no cigar for Virginia as they fell 69-65 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this past Saturday. One thing holding Virginia back was the mediocre play of guard Armaan Franklin, who did not have his best game: he finished with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Eagles strolled past the Pittsburgh Panthers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 69-56. BC can attribute much of their success to guard Makai Ashton-Langford, who had 21 points.

The Cavaliers are now 12-9 while BC sits at 9-11. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Virginia is stumbling into the matchup with the 14th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.7 on average. BC has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 39th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia have won six out of their last seven games against Boston College.