Who's Playing
Boston College @ Virginia
Current Records: Boston College 10-11; Virginia 15-3
What to Know
The Boston College Eagles are 1-7 against the #7 Virginia Cavaliers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. BC and the Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at John Paul Jones Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Eagles beat the Louisville Cardinals 75-65 on Wednesday. BC can attribute much of their success to forward Quinten Post, who had 22 points in addition to six rebounds, and guard Makai Ashton-Langford, who had 21 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Virginia netted a 76-67 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday. Virginia's guard Armaan Franklin was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds.
BC is now 10-11 while Virginia sits at 15-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles are 34th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. The Cavaliers' defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 12th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Virginia have won seven out of their last eight games against Boston College.
- Feb 01, 2022 - Virginia 67 vs. Boston College 55
- Jan 09, 2021 - Virginia 61 vs. Boston College 49
- Feb 19, 2020 - Virginia 78 vs. Boston College 65
- Jan 07, 2020 - Boston College 60 vs. Virginia 53
- Jan 09, 2019 - Virginia 83 vs. Boston College 56
- Dec 30, 2017 - Virginia 59 vs. Boston College 58
- Jan 18, 2017 - Virginia 71 vs. Boston College 54
- Feb 03, 2016 - Virginia 61 vs. Boston College 47