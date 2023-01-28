Who's Playing

Boston College @ Virginia

Current Records: Boston College 10-11; Virginia 15-3

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles are 1-7 against the #7 Virginia Cavaliers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. BC and the Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at John Paul Jones Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Eagles beat the Louisville Cardinals 75-65 on Wednesday. BC can attribute much of their success to forward Quinten Post, who had 22 points in addition to six rebounds, and guard Makai Ashton-Langford, who had 21 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Virginia netted a 76-67 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday. Virginia's guard Armaan Franklin was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds.

BC is now 10-11 while Virginia sits at 15-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles are 34th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. The Cavaliers' defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 12th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia have won seven out of their last eight games against Boston College.