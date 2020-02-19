Virginia vs. Boston College: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Virginia vs. Boston College basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston College @ Virginia
Current Records: Boston College 13-13; Virginia 17-7
What to Know
The Boston College Eagles are staring down a pretty large 11-point disadvantage in the spread for Wednesday's matchup. BC and the Virginia Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. Both teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.
BC came out on top in a nail-biter against the NC State Wolfpack on Sunday, sneaking past 71-68. Among those leading the charge for the Eagles was guard Derryck Thornton, who had 22 points and five assists along with five boards.
Speaking of close games: Virginia escaped with a win against the North Carolina Tar Heels by the margin of a single basket, 64-62. Four players on Virginia scored in the double digits: guard Tomas Woldetensae (18), forward Mamadi Diakite (15), guard Kihei Clark (10), and guard Casey Morsell (10).
BC is now 13-13 while Virginia sits at 17-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles come into the contest boasting the 16th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.2. But Virginia ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only seven on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 11-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 114
Series History
Virginia have won four out of their last five games against Boston College.
- Jan 07, 2020 - Boston College 60 vs. Virginia 53
- Jan 09, 2019 - Virginia 83 vs. Boston College 56
- Dec 30, 2017 - Virginia 59 vs. Boston College 58
- Jan 18, 2017 - Virginia 71 vs. Boston College 54
- Feb 03, 2016 - Virginia 61 vs. Boston College 47
