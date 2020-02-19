Virginia vs. Boston College: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Boston College @ Virginia

Current Records: Boston College 13-13; Virginia 17-7

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles are staring down a pretty large 11-point disadvantage in the spread for Wednesday's matchup. BC and the Virginia Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. Both teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

BC came out on top in a nail-biter against the NC State Wolfpack on Sunday, sneaking past 71-68. Among those leading the charge for the Eagles was guard Derryck Thornton, who had 22 points and five assists along with five boards.

Speaking of close games: Virginia escaped with a win against the North Carolina Tar Heels by the margin of a single basket, 64-62. Four players on Virginia scored in the double digits: guard Tomas Woldetensae (18), forward Mamadi Diakite (15), guard Kihei Clark (10), and guard Casey Morsell (10).

BC is now 13-13 while Virginia sits at 17-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles come into the contest boasting the 16th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.2. But Virginia ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only seven on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 11-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 114

Series History

Virginia have won four out of their last five games against Boston College.