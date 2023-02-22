The No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers will try to remain positioned atop the ACC standings when they face the Boston College Eagles on Wednesday night. Virginia is riding a four-game winning streak following a 57-55 win over Notre Dame on Saturday. Boston College bounced back from a two-game losing streak with a 75-69 win at Florida State over the weekend.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Boston College vs. Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 125.5.

Boston College vs. Virginia spread: Boston College +8.5

Boston College vs. Virginia over/under: 125.5 points

Boston College vs. Virginia money line: Boston College +320, Virginia -420

Why Boston College can cover

Boston College has been streaky at times this season, but it has also proven that it can compete with some of the best teams in the ACC. The Eagles swept their season series with Virginia Tech, and they picked up a 62-54 win over Clemson at the end of January. They are coming off a 75-69 road win at Florida State as 3-point underdogs on Saturday, with Quinten Post scoring a team-high 21 points.

Post, a 7-foot senior forward, has been tough for anyone to slow down this season, averaging 16.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He is joined in double figures by Makai Ashton-Langford (12.0) and Jaeden Zackery (10.0). Virginia is coming off a shaky performance against Notre Dame, and the Cavaliers are dealing with a lot of pressure as the competitive ACC regular season winds down.

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia is built to handle the pressure that it is under right now, as it is led by one of the most experienced players in college basketball. Senior guard Kihei Clark knocked down a pair of clutch free throws to help his team escape with a win over Notre Dame, remaining in first place atop the conference standings. Clark, who is the school's all-time assists leader, is averaging 11.8 points and 5.8 assists per game.

Senior guard Armaan Franklin is averaging a team-high 12.7 points and 4.2 rebounds, while senior forward Jayden Gardner is adding 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds. Virginia has won 10 of the last 11 meetings between these teams, covering the spread in five of the last six matchups. The Cavaliers rolled to a 76-57 win as 14-point home favorites in the first meeting this season.

