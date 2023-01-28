The seventh-ranked Virginia Cavaliers look to continue their mastery of the Boston College Eagles when they meet in Atlantic Coast Conference action on Saturday. The Cavaliers (15-3, 7-2 ACC), who have won five in a row and seven of eight, have won the last three meetings with Boston College, and seven in a row at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. The Eagles 10-11, 4-6), who have won two in a row, are 1-5 on the road and 1-3 against ranked opponents. Boston College is looking for its first win in Charlottesville since Feb. 26, 2011.

Tipoff is set for noon ET. UVA leads the all-time series 18-8, including a 10-2 mark at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers are 14-point favorites in the latest Boston College vs. Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 124.5. Before making any Virginia vs. Boston College picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Boston College vs. Virginia spread: Virginia -14

Boston College vs. Virginia over/under: 124.5 points

Boston College vs. Virginia money line: Boston College +700, Virginia -1100

BC: The Eagles are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 road games

UVA: The Under is 4-1 in the Cavaliers' last five home games against a team with a losing road record

Virginia can cover

Senior guard Armaan Franklin helps power the Cavaliers' offense, and is coming off a 25-point, 10-rebound effort in the Jan. 21 win at Wake Forest. It was his first double-double of the season. It was also his fifth 20-plus scoring effort of the year. In 18 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 29 minutes of action per game. He is connecting on 42.6% of his field goals, including 40.8% from 3-point range, and 72.9% from the free-throw line.

Senior guard Kihei Clark has also played well of late, including a 30-point, five-assist performance in a 78-68 win over Virginia Tech on Jan. 18. He has reached double-digit scoring in nine games, including each of the last two. Clark is coming off a 12-point, four assist and three-rebound effort at Wake Forest. For the season, he is averaging 11.6 points, 5.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Why Boston College can cover

The Eagles have been elevated by the play of senior forward Quinten Post, who has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last seven games. He is coming off a 22-point, six-rebound performance against Louisville, and a 29-point, 14-rebound effort at Notre Dame on Jan. 21. For the season, he is averaging 15.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He is hitting on 57.5% of his field goals, including a blistering 44.4% from 3-point range. He is also nearly automatic at the free-throw line, connecting on 95.7% of his foul shots.

Senior guard Makai Ashton-Langford has been red hot of late. He scored 21 points in the win over Louisville and had 20 against Notre Dame. He has reached double-figure scoring in eight of his last nine games, and in 13 games on the year. For the season, Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He is also an 86.5% free-throw shooter.

