Virginia vs. Clemson: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Virginia vs. Clemson basketball game
Who's Playing
Clemson @ Virginia
Current Records: Clemson 11-10; Virginia 14-6
What to Know
The Clemson Tigers' road trip will continue as they head to John Paul Jones Arena at 7 p.m. ET tonight to face off against the Virginia Cavaliers. Virginia will be strutting in after a win while Clemson will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Clemson received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 56-44 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The top scorer for the Tigers was forward Aamir Simms (14 points).
Meanwhile, Virginia didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Florida State Seminoles last week, but they still walked away with a 61-56 victory. It was another big night for Virginia's forward Mamadi Diakite, who had 19 points in addition to nine boards.
Clemson isn't expected to pull this one out (Virginia is favored by 8), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take Clemson against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
The Tigers are now 11-10 while Virginia sits at 14-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: Clemson rank 31st in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 7.1 on average. But Virginia enters the game with only 7.3 steals given up per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 8-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 107
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Clemson in the last six years.
- Jan 12, 2019 - Virginia 63 vs. Clemson 43
- Mar 09, 2018 - Virginia 64 vs. Clemson 58
- Jan 23, 2018 - Virginia 61 vs. Clemson 36
- Jan 14, 2017 - Virginia 77 vs. Clemson 73
- Mar 01, 2016 - Virginia 64 vs. Clemson 57
- Jan 19, 2016 - Virginia 69 vs. Clemson 62
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Michigan St. falls again
Tom Izzo's Spartans, the preseason No. 1, are just 3-4 in their past seven games
-
Loyola-Chicago vs. ISU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Loyola-Chicago vs. Indiana State...
-
Villanova vs. Butler odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Villanova vs. Butler game 10,000...
-
Arkansas' Jones stars in loss to Auburn
Jones is carrying Arkansas, which put a scare into Auburn on Tuesday
-
Duke's Stanley throws down amazing jam
Stanley holds the Duke vertical jump record, and now you see how
-
Arkansas' Joe (knee) out indefinitely
Joe, Arkansas' second-leading scorer, is out indefinitely after an MRI revealed inflammation...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home