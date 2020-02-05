Virginia vs. Clemson: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Clemson @ Virginia

Current Records: Clemson 11-10; Virginia 14-6

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers' road trip will continue as they head to John Paul Jones Arena at 7 p.m. ET tonight to face off against the Virginia Cavaliers. Virginia will be strutting in after a win while Clemson will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Clemson received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 56-44 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The top scorer for the Tigers was forward Aamir Simms (14 points).

Meanwhile, Virginia didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Florida State Seminoles last week, but they still walked away with a 61-56 victory. It was another big night for Virginia's forward Mamadi Diakite, who had 19 points in addition to nine boards.

Clemson isn't expected to pull this one out (Virginia is favored by 8), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take Clemson against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

The Tigers are now 11-10 while Virginia sits at 14-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: Clemson rank 31st in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 7.1 on average. But Virginia enters the game with only 7.3 steals given up per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 8-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 107

Series History

Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Clemson in the last six years.