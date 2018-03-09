Virginia vs. Clemson odds: ACC Tournament picks from Nevada-based expert on 9-3 roll

Top-ranked Virginia will look to keep silencing its doubters when it faces Clemson in the ACC Tournament semifinals Friday. Virginia has used its smothering top-ranked defense to squash opponents, but Clemson appears to be peaking at the right time.

The Cavaliers are listed as eight-point sportsbook favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 117.5.

Nagel knows Virginia's smothering defense (52.9 points per game) could go down as one of the stingiest units in the modern era of college basketball. However, the Cavaliers' lack of postseason success under coach Tony Bennett -- zero Final Four appearances - and their grinding style still have many observers questioning their viability.

Even so, they showed some versatility in Thursday's 75-58 win over Louisville. The Cardinals forced a frenetic tempo with their own defensive pressure and Virginia answered the call on the offensive end.

The Cavaliers shot 52.5 percent from the field and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line on their way to another dominant second-half performance. Kyle Guy had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead five players in double figures.

Meanwhile, Clemson dominated form the outset against Boston College, but struggled to put the Eagles away in a 90-82 victory Thursday.

The erratic Tigers have now won three of four following a three-game losing streak in which each defeat came by single-digits.

However, they will be looking to redeem themselves after an embarrassing 61-36 loss at Virginia in the teams' first meeting. Clemson was held to 13 second-half points and was limited to 32 percent shooting for the game.

The Tigers bounced back with four straight wins, and their solid half-court defense (65.9 ppg, No. 30 nationally) has played a big role in their resurgence.

Will the Cavaliers throttle another ACC foe and cover the number, or will the Tigers push the game to the wire?