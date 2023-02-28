The No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers will try to snap their first losing streak since late December when they face the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday night. Virginia is coming off back-to-back road losses against Boston College and North Carolina, falling into a tie with Miami and Clemson for second place in the loss column in the ACC standings. The Tigers have won three of their last four games, blowing out NC State in a 96-71 final on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are favored by 6 points in the latest Virginia vs. Clemson odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 129.5. Before entering any Clemson vs. Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 17 of the season 76-46 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia vs. Clemson. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Virginia vs. Clemson:

Virginia vs. Clemson spread: Virginia -6

Virginia vs. Clemson over/under: 130 points

Virginia vs. Clemson money line: Virginia -278, Clemson +222

Virginia vs. Clemson picks: See picks here

Why Virginia can cover

The loser of this game is in danger of falling out of the top four in the ACC standings and gaining a double bye in the ACC Tournament, so Virginia's experienced roster should refocus in time for this contest. The Cavaliers have dominated Clemson over the past decade, winning 12 of the last 13 meetings. They cruised to a double-digit win despite being 3-point road underdogs in last year's matchup.

Senior guard Armaan Franklin leads Virginia with 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He is joined in double figures by senior forward Jayden Gardner (11.6) and fifth-year senior guard Kihei Clark (11.5), who also has the school record for career assists. The Cavaliers are on an eight-game home winning streak and have covered the spread at a 9-4 clip in the last 13 games between these teams.

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson has found its best form at the right time of the year, winning three of its last four games in blowout fashion. The Tigers crushed NC State in a 25-point road win on Saturday after beating Syracuse at home by 18 points last Wednesday. Brevin Galloway scored a career-high 28 points on 4 of 5 shooting from 3-point range in the win over NC State, while Hunter Tyson posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Tyson had 29 points and 10 boards in the win over Syracuse, as all five starters scored in double figures in that game. Virginia has failed to hit 40% of its shots in each of its last three games, missing 12 straight shots during one stretch of its loss to North Carolina on Saturday. The Cavaliers have only covered the spread once in their last five games.

How to make Virginia vs. Clemson picks

The model has simulated Clemson vs. Virginia 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Virginia vs. Clemson? And which side of the spread is hitting 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 76-46 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.