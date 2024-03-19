Teams looking to advance from the 2024 First Four clash on Tuesday when the Virginia Cavaliers of the ACC battle the Colorado State Rams of the Mountain West in a meeting of No. 10 seeds. The winner will face seventh-seeded Texas in a Midwest Region first-round game on Thursday. The Rams (24-10), who have appeared in 11 NCAA Tournaments going 4-12, are in the tournament for the first time since losing to Michigan 75-63 in the second round in 2022. The Cavaliers (23-10), who are making their third NCAA Tournament appearance in four seasons, were national champions in 2019.

The game from UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, will tip off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Colorado State is averaging 76.4 points per game, while Virginia averages 63.6. The Rams are 3-point favorites in the latest Colorado State vs. Virginia odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 120.5. Before making any Virginia vs. Colorado State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, the model has set its sights on UVA vs. Colorado State in the First Four 2024. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Colorado State vs. UVA:

Colorado State vs. Virginia spread: Colorado State -3

Colorado State vs. Virginia over/under: 120.5 points

Colorado State vs. Virginia money line: Virginia +129, Colorado State -153

CSU: The Rams are 16-16 against the spread, including 3-7 in the last 10 games

UVA: The Cavaliers are 17-15-1 ATS in 2023-24

Why Colorado State can cover

Senior guard Isaiah Stevens has been on a tear of late, and has reached double-digit scoring in each of the past 10 games. He registered a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 72-62 win over San Jose State in a Mountain West Championship first-round matchup last Wednesday. He scored 15 points and added seven assists and two rebounds in an 85-78 win over 23rd-ranked Nevada in Thursday's quarterfinal. He added 13 points, three rebounds and two assists in Friday's 74-61 semifinal loss to New Mexico. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.5 points, seven assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 34.6 minutes.

Senior forward Joel Scott has reached double-figure scoring in 28 games this season, including a 20-point and eight-rebound effort in the Mountain West Championship semifinal against New Mexico. He has reached 20 points three times in 2023-24. He has one double-double, an 18-point, 13-rebound performance in a 68-66 loss at New Mexico on Feb. 21. He has started 34 games this season and is averaging 12.9 points, six rebounds and 1.4 assists in 28 minutes.

Why Virginia can cover

Sophomore guard Ryan Dunn is a big part of the Cavaliers offense, and is connecting on 55.2% of his shots from the floor. He has reached double-digit scoring 11 times, including five double-doubles. He scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 69-52 win at Louisville on Jan. 27. In 33 games, all starts, Dunn is averaging 8.2 points, seven rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals in 27.5 minutes.

Also helping power Virginia is senior forward Jacob Groves, who registered a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds in the 66-60 overtime win over Boston College in the ACC quarterfinals on Thursday. It was his first double-double of the season. He has scored 10 or more points 11 times, including an 18-point effort in a 65-53 win against Notre Dame on Jan. 31. He has 15 starts in 33 games played, and is averaging 7.5 points and 2.8 rebounds. He is in his first season with the Cavaliers after two years at Eastern Washington and two years at Oklahoma.

How to make Colorado State vs. Virginia picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 136 points.

So who wins Virginia vs. Colorado State, and which side of the spread is the better value?