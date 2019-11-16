Virginia vs. Columbia: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Virginia vs. Columbia basketball game
Who's Playing
Virginia (home) vs. Columbia (away)
Current Records: Virginia 2-0; Columbia 1-2
Last Season Records: Virginia 29-3; Columbia 10-18
What to Know
The Virginia Cavaliers will stay at home another game and welcome the Columbia Lions at noon ET on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Virginia was fully in charge on Sunday, breezing past the James Madison Dukes 65-34. Virginia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Mamadi Diakite, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 13 rebounds, and G Braxton Key, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, Columbia strolled past the Binghamton Bearcats with points to spare, taking the game 75-63.
This next contest looks promising for the Cavaliers, who are favored by a full 23 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped Virginia to 2-0 and Columbia to 1-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Cavaliers and the Lions clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 23-point favorite against the Lions.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 23.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 114
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
