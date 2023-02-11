Who's Playing

Duke @ Virginia

Current Records: Duke 17-7; Virginia 18-4

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Duke Blue Devils and the #8 Virginia Cavaliers will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Virginia winning the first 69-68 on the road and Duke taking the second 65-61.

The Blue Devils have to be hurting after a devastating 81-59 defeat at the hands of the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Monday. A silver lining for Duke was the play of center Dereck Lively II, who had 11 points along with six rebounds and five blocks. Lively II has also now had at least three blocks in his past four games.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Virginia and the NC State Wolfpack on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Virginia wrapped it up with a 63-50 win at home. Among those leading the charge for the Cavaliers was forward Jayden Gardner, who had 18 points in addition to five boards.

Virginia's victory lifted them to 18-4 while Duke's loss dropped them down to 17-7. We'll see if Virginia can repeat their recent success or if the Blue Devils bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duke have won six out of their last nine games against Virginia.