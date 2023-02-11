Who's Playing
Duke @ Virginia
Current Records: Duke 17-7; Virginia 18-4
What to Know
Get ready for an ACC battle as the Duke Blue Devils and the #8 Virginia Cavaliers will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Virginia winning the first 69-68 on the road and Duke taking the second 65-61.
The Blue Devils have to be hurting after a devastating 81-59 defeat at the hands of the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Monday. A silver lining for Duke was the play of center Dereck Lively II, who had 11 points along with six rebounds and five blocks. Lively II has also now had at least three blocks in his past four games.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Virginia and the NC State Wolfpack on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Virginia wrapped it up with a 63-50 win at home. Among those leading the charge for the Cavaliers was forward Jayden Gardner, who had 18 points in addition to five boards.
Virginia's victory lifted them to 18-4 while Duke's loss dropped them down to 17-7. We'll see if Virginia can repeat their recent success or if the Blue Devils bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Duke have won six out of their last nine games against Virginia.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Duke 65 vs. Virginia 61
- Feb 07, 2022 - Virginia 69 vs. Duke 68
- Feb 20, 2021 - Duke 66 vs. Virginia 65
- Feb 29, 2020 - Virginia 52 vs. Duke 50
- Feb 09, 2019 - Duke 81 vs. Virginia 71
- Jan 19, 2019 - Duke 72 vs. Virginia 70
- Jan 27, 2018 - Virginia 65 vs. Duke 63
- Feb 15, 2017 - Duke 65 vs. Virginia 55
- Feb 13, 2016 - Duke 63 vs. Virginia 62