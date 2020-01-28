Virginia vs. Florida State odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 28 predictions from proven simulation

An ACC battle is on tap between the Virginia Cavaliers and the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia is 13-6 overall and 8-3 at home, while FSU is 17-2 overall and 4-2 on the road. FSU is riding a 10-game winning streak. Virginia has won two of its past three games. The Cavaliers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Virginia vs. Florida State odds, while the over-under is set at 114. Before entering any Florida State vs. Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cavaliers vs. Seminoles spread: Cavaliers -1.5

Cavaliers vs. Seminoles over-under: 114 points

Cavaliers vs. Seminoles money line: Virginia -101, Florida State -119

What you need to know about Virginia

The Cavaliers escaped with a win on Sunday against Wake Forest by the margin of a single basket, 65-63 in overtime. Tomas Woldetensae and Mamadi Diakite were among the main playmakers for Virginia as the former shot 7-for-14 from downtown and finished with a career-high 21 points and six rebounds and the latter had 16 points along with seven rebounds.The Cavaliers rallied from 12 down in the second half but Wake Forest ultimately hit a trio of free throws to send the game into an extra session.

Virginia shot 30 percent from the field in the second half but still mounted a comeback. The Cavaliers have not scored more than 65 points in a game this season.

What you need to know about Florida State

FSU knocked off Notre Dame 85-84 in its last outing. FSU can attribute much of its success to Wyatt Wilkes, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 19 points of the bench, and Trent Forrest, who had 13 points and seven assists in addition to five boards. The Seminoles converted 12 of 18 3-point attempts. FSU missed its last nine shots from the field but Notre Dame could not make a desperation 3-pointer as time expired. It was the 10th consecutive home victory for the Seminoles.

The Cavaliers fell 54-50 to the Seminoles the last time the teams met on January 15. Devin Vassell led FSU with 15 points in that matchup.

