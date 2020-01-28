Virginia vs. Florida State odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 28 predictions from proven simulation
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Florida State and Virginia.
An ACC battle is on tap between the Virginia Cavaliers and the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia is 13-6 overall and 8-3 at home, while FSU is 17-2 overall and 4-2 on the road. FSU is riding a 10-game winning streak. Virginia has won two of its past three games. The Cavaliers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Virginia vs. Florida State odds, while the over-under is set at 114. Before entering any Florida State vs. Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 13 of the 2019-20 season on a 22-13 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Cavaliers vs. Seminoles. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Cavaliers vs. Seminoles:
- Cavaliers vs. Seminoles spread: Cavaliers -1.5
- Cavaliers vs. Seminoles over-under: 114 points
- Cavaliers vs. Seminoles money line: Virginia -101, Florida State -119
What you need to know about Virginia
The Cavaliers escaped with a win on Sunday against Wake Forest by the margin of a single basket, 65-63 in overtime. Tomas Woldetensae and Mamadi Diakite were among the main playmakers for Virginia as the former shot 7-for-14 from downtown and finished with a career-high 21 points and six rebounds and the latter had 16 points along with seven rebounds.The Cavaliers rallied from 12 down in the second half but Wake Forest ultimately hit a trio of free throws to send the game into an extra session.
Virginia shot 30 percent from the field in the second half but still mounted a comeback. The Cavaliers have not scored more than 65 points in a game this season.
What you need to know about Florida State
FSU knocked off Notre Dame 85-84 in its last outing. FSU can attribute much of its success to Wyatt Wilkes, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 19 points of the bench, and Trent Forrest, who had 13 points and seven assists in addition to five boards. The Seminoles converted 12 of 18 3-point attempts. FSU missed its last nine shots from the field but Notre Dame could not make a desperation 3-pointer as time expired. It was the 10th consecutive home victory for the Seminoles.
The Cavaliers fell 54-50 to the Seminoles the last time the teams met on January 15. Devin Vassell led FSU with 15 points in that matchup.
How to make Florida State vs. Virginia picks
The model has simulated Virginia vs. Florida State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it has generated a pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Florida State vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Virginia vs. FSU spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
