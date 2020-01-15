Virginia vs. Florida State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 15 predictions from computer model

The ninth-ranked Florida State Seminoles look to remain perfect at home when they take on the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday evening. Tipoff from the Donald L. Tucker Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Florida State (14-2, 4-1 ACC) has won each of its first eight contests on its home court this season, where it has lost only three times in its last 60 outings. The Seminoles, who are 4-1 against the spread in conference play this season, also have been victorious in nine consecutive regular-season home meetings with ACC rivals.

Meanwhile, Virginia (11-4, 3-2) is coming off its second straight loss, a 63-55 overtime setback at home against Syracuse. The Cavaliers, who shot a season-low 31.3 percent from the field and are averaging just 55.7 points this season, have won seven of their last 10 contests against the Seminoles but are 4-13 all-time at Florida State. The Seminoles are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Florida State vs. Virginia odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 115. Before making any Virginia vs. Florida State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Florida State vs. Virginia spread: FSU -6.5

Florida State vs. Virginia over-under: 115 points

Florida State vs. Virginia money line: FSU -274, UVA +217

FSU: The Seminoles have made at least 10 3-pointers four times this season.

UVA: The Cavaliers entered the week leading the nation in scoring defense (48.7 points).

Why Florida State can cover

The model knows that the Seminoles have been unbeatable when their offense is clicking, as they are 11-0 this season when scoring at least 65 points. Florida State also has played solid defense against Virginia of late, holding the Cavaliers under 60 points in five of their last seven meetings.

The Seminoles are looking to help Leonard Hamilton further his standing among the coaching ranks. Hamilton, who is in his 18th season at Florida State, needs just one victory to become the sixth-winningest coach in ACC history, breaking a tie with Lefty Driesell (348 with Maryland), and pull even with Frank McGuire (160 with North Carolina and South Carolina) for the fifth-most wins in conference play. Plus, Virginia enters Wednesday's matchup having covered the spread just twice in their last 13 games.

Why Virginia can cover

Even so, there's no guarantee the Seminoles will cover the Florida State vs. Virginia spread on Wednesday. Despite suffering a 10-point loss to FSU in the semifinals of last year's ACC tournament, the Cavaliers have fared well against Florida State of late, winning seven of their last 10 meetings. Virginia also has held the Seminoles under 70 points in each of their last 17 matchups.

The Cavaliers, who also entered the week first in the country in field-goal percentage defense (34.6), were led on Saturday by Jay Huff's 16 points and 10 rebounds. It was the junior forward's second career double-double, both of which occurred this season versus Syracuse.

How to make Virginia vs. Florida State picks

