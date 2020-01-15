Virginia vs. Florida State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 15 predictions from proven model

The ninth-ranked Florida State Seminoles attempt to extend their home winning streak to 16 games when they host the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday. Tipoff from the Donald L. Tucker Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Florida State (14-2, 4-1 ACC) is 8-0 on its own court this season and hasn't lost at home since dropping an 80-78 decision to Duke on Jan. 12, 2019. The Seminoles, who are 4-1 against the spread in their last five conference games, defeated Wake Forest 78-68 on the road last Wednesday for their seventh consecutive overall victory.

Virginia (11-4, 3-2), meanwhile, fell out of the Top 25 with Saturday's 63-55 overtime loss to Syracuse at home, ending the reigning national champion's streak of being ranked at 46 weeks. The Cavaliers have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since a four-game slide during the 2016-17 season. The Seminoles are 6.5-point favorites in the Florida State vs. Virginia odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 113.5. Before making any Virginia vs. Florida State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida State vs. Virginia. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Virginia vs. Florida State:

Florida State vs. Virginia spread: FSU -6.5

Florida State vs. Virginia over-under: 113.5 points

Florida State vs. Virginia money line: FSU -274, UVA +217

FSU: The Seminoles have made at least 10 3-pointers four times this season.

UVA: The Cavaliers entered the week leading the nation in scoring defense (48.7 points).

Why Florida State can cover

The model knows that the Seminoles have been superb during conference play of late, winning 16 of their last 18 overall regular-season games against ACC rivals and nine in a row at home. Each of Florida State's four conference victories this season have been by double digits, the school's longest streak since joining the ACC in 1991-92.

Guard Devin Vassell scored 17 points in the Seminoles' win over the Demon Deacons and fellow guard Trent Forrest added 14 and 10 rebounds with four steals and a pair of assists. The senior is two steals away from passing James Collins (191) for sixth place on Florida State's all-time list and needs just one assist to pass Luke Loucks (391) for ninth in school history.

Why Virginia can cover

Even so, there's no guarantee the Seminoles will cover the Florida State vs. Virginia spread on Wednesday. Despite suffering a 10-point loss to FSU in the semifinals of last year's ACC tournament, the Cavaliers have fared well against Florida State of late, winning seven of their last 10 meetings. Virginia also has held the Seminoles under 70 points in each of their last 17 matchups.

The Cavaliers, who also entered the week first in the country in field-goal percentage defense (34.6), were led on Saturday by Jay Huff's 16 points and 10 rebounds. It was the junior forward's second career double-double, both of which occurred this season versus Syracuse.

How to make Virginia vs. Florida State picks

We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida State vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread is hitting over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Virginia vs. Florida State spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,700 on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.