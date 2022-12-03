The No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers will be looking to maintain their perfect start to the season when they face the Florida State Seminoles in an ACC opener on Saturday afternoon. UVA has a chance to go 7-0 to open the season for the second time in four campaigns. FSU is riding a four-game losing streak following a 79-69 loss to No. 5 Purdue on Wednesday.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are favored by 19 points in the latest Virginia vs. Florida State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 129.5.

Virginia vs. Florida State spread: Virginia -19

Virginia vs. Florida State over/under: 130 points

Virginia vs. Florida State money line: Virginia -4000, Florida State +1400

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia comes into this game with momentum after keeping its perfect record alive with a win against Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday. The Cavaliers have also recorded non-conference wins over then-No. 5 Baylor and then-No. 19 Illinois, so they have proven themselves heading into ACC play. It was a balanced effort from Virginia on Wednesday, as Reece Beekman scored 18 points to lead five double-digit scorers.

The Cavaliers have one of the most experienced lineups in the country, with four of their five double-digit contributors on Wednesday having been in college for at least four years. Armaan Franklin and Beekman lead the team in scoring with 11.8 points per game, while Jayden Gardner is scoring 11.5 and Kadin Shedrick is adding 11.3. Florida State has only covered the spread twice in its last 10 games, including once in its last seven road games.

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State's losing streak was extended to four games on Wednesday, but the Seminoles turned in one of their best performances of the season. They led No. 5 Purdue with less than 15 minutes remaining before giving up a late run in the loss. However, they were able to cover the spread with some room to spare, and Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points.

Matthew Cleveland added 20 points and six rebounds in the loss to the Boilermakers, while Cam'Ron Fletcher finished with nine points and 10 boards. The Seminoles have a balanced lineup of their own, as four players are scoring in double figures. They have won four of the last five meetings between these teams, including a win at Virginia last year, which makes this spread look way too large.

