The 13th-seeded Southern Conference champion Furman Paladins will battle the fourth-seeded ACC regular-season co-champion Virginia Cavaliers in a 2023 NCAA Tournament South Region matchup on Thursday in the first round of March Madness 2023. The Paladins (27-7), who have won six in a row, are making their seventh appearance in the tournament, compiling a 1-7 record. The Cavaliers (25-7), who have won eight of 11, are making their 25th tournament appearance, having won one national championship (2019). This will be the second-ever meeting between the teams.

Tipoff from the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., is set for 12:40 p.m. ET. UVA leads the all-time series 1-0, defeating Furman 79-67 in 2004-2005. The Cavaliers are 6-point favorites in the latest Furman vs. Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 132.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Furman vs. UVA:

Virginia vs. Furman spread: Virginia -6

Virginia vs. Furman over/under: 132 points

Virginia vs. Furman money line: Furman +205, Virginia -250

FUR: The Paladins have 231 steals on the season, 6.8 per game

UVA: The Cavaliers allowed the sixth-fewest points in the nation at 60.3 points per game

Why Virginia can cover

Senior guard Armaan Franklin powers the Cavaliers, averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is connecting on 42.3% of his field goals, including 37.8% from 3-point range and 70.2% of his free throws. Franklin has reached double-digit scoring in five of the past six games, including a 16-point performance in a 76-56 win over Clemson in Friday's ACC Tournament semifinal. He scored a season-high 26 points against then-fifth-ranked Baylor in an 86-79 win on Nov. 18.

Senior forward Jayden Gardner is averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He's had six double-doubles on the season, including two in the ACC Tournament. He scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the semifinal win over Clemson, and had 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 68-59 quarterfinal win over North Carolina last Thursday. He also had 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 71-63 loss to the Tar Heels on Feb. 25.

Why Furman can cover

The Paladins are led by senior guard Mike Bothwell. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 18 points, 3.5 rebounds and three assists. He is connecting on 51.9% of his field goals and 82.9% of his free throws. He is coming off a 16-point performance in an 88-79 win over Chattanooga in the Southern Conference Tournament Championship Game. He's had two 30-plus point games. He scored 36 points in a 72-70 win over Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 17, and scored 35 points in a 93-79 victory at Samford on Feb. 25.

Senior forward Jalen Slawson is coming off a dominant Southern Conference Tournament. In the championship game win over Chattanooga, he scored 20 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists. He had 15 points and nine rebounds in an 83-80 overtime win over Western Carolina in the semifinals. For the season, he is averaging 15.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks.

