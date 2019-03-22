Virginia vs. Gardner Webb score: Live updates from 2019 NCAA Tournament, online stream, TV info

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Virginia, the only No. 1 seed to ever lose to a No. 16 seed in NCAA Tournament history, is on the ropes again in the first round, trailing No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb 36-30 at halftime of the second afternoon game in Colonial Life Arena.

The two-hour drive from Boiling Springs, North Carolina to Columbia and the opportunity to make history again gave Gardner-Webb not only a strong representation of fans in the building but an energetic one, and if either team on this neutral floor has been treated like the "visitor," it has been the top-seeded Wahoos.

Virginia's players discussed last year's loss to UMBC on Thursday, noting that the team has embraced the loss and tried to learn from the experience. Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome spoke of the lessons that Tony Bennett imparted to the group at the start of the 2018-19 season. It was a lesson with some emotional depth discussing the importance of using loss and setbacks as opportunities for growth and not letting others dictate your personal narrative. But when the ball was tipped against Gardner-Webb, emotional depth wasn't going help the Wahoos get the ball in the bucket.

Virginia never got into the flow of its offense and, even worse, couldn't get stops against the Big South champions. Gardner-Webb shot 56.3 percent from the field and led nearly wire-to-wire in the first 20 minutes.

Viewing information

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the game from Columbia, South Carolina with updates in our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

Virginia vs. Gardner-Webb updates

Thanks for stopping by.