Tony Bennett and the top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers (18-6, 13-4 ACC) will face Josh Pastner and the No. 4-seeded Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (16-8, 11-6 ACC) in a high-stakes 2021 ACC Tournament semifinal matchup on Friday evening. The teams will battle in search of a berth in the ACC title game on Saturday. Virginia advanced with a last-second win over Syracuse on Thursday. Georgia Tech toppled Miami in its first postseason matchup.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Greensboro. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Cavaliers as four-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 128 in the latest Virginia vs. Georgia Tech odds. Before locking in any Georgia Tech vs. Virginia picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, the model has set its sights on UVA vs. Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament 2021. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Georgia Tech vs. UVA:

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech spread: Virginia -4

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 128 points

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech money line: Virginia -180; Georgia Tech +155

UVA: The Cavaliers are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

GT: The Yellow Jackets are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Virginia can cover



Though the Cavaliers are typically known for their defense in recent seasons, it is the offense that has carried Tony Bennett's team in 2020-21. Virginia is a top-15 team in adjusted offensive efficiency, and the Cavaliers were third-best in the catch-all metric in ACC play. The Cavaliers are also a top-15 team nationally in effective field goal percentage (56.1 percent), with strong marks in 3-point shooting (38.1 percent) and 2-point shooting (55.3 percent).

From there, Virginia is an elite free throw shooting team, converting 81.7 percent of its attempts and ranking in the top five of the nation. The Cavaliers maintain a slow, deliberate pace and, while they make their shots count, Virginia also succeeds in avoiding turnovers. In fact, Virginia commits a giveaway on only 15.4 percent of offensive possessions, a top-20 mark nationally.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

The Yellow Jackets are an above-average team on both ends of the floor, and they are playing extremely well, as evidenced by an active seven-game winning streak. Georgia Tech leads the ACC in converting 55.5 percent of its 2-point shots in conference play and, for the full season, the Jackets are a very strong shooting team, including 35.5 percent from 3-point range and 72.5 percent at the free throw line.

Pastner's team also protects the ball well, committing a turnover on only 16.2 percent of possessions, and Virginia ranks near the bottom of the country in forcing a turnover on only 15.2 percent of defensive trips. Defensively, Georgia Tech creates havoc at a high level, including a top-five steal rate in the nation and ACC-leading marks in turnover creation. The Cavaliers also have weaknesses in offensive rebounding and free throw creation, ranking outside the top 300 nationally in both categories.

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 141 points.

