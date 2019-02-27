Virginia vs. Georgia Tech odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 107-79 roll

Coming off a pair of impressive road victories, the second-ranked Virginia Cavaliers hope to avoid a letdown spot on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Virginia (24-2, 12-2) has a chance to repeat as the ACC's regular-season champion and enters Wednesday play a half-game behind North Carolina for first place after the Tar Heels defeated Syracuse on Tuesday. Georgia Tech (12-16, 4-11) has lost eight of nine but has competed well against the ACC's upper-tier clubs. The Cavaliers are 21-point favorites, and the over-under for total points scored is 118.5 in the latest Virginia vs. Georgia Tech odds. Before you lock in your Virginia vs. Georgia Tech picks, see the top college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.





The model knows Virginia can't afford to take any opponents for granted as it attempts to win its fourth ACC regular-season title in the last six years. Last season, the Cavaliers made conference history by winning 17 games in the regular season and captured the ACC tournament title.

They are on pace for another memorable year and, aside from two losses to Duke, have answered every challenge from ACC opponents. Virginia is looking to build off a pair of road wins last week in which it outlasted rival Virginia Tech and overcame a 10-point deficit to beat Louisville, 64-52.

But just because the Cavaliers are coming in hot doesn't mean they'll cover the Virginia vs. Georgia Tech spread on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets have one of the youngest rosters in the country among Power 5 programs, and coach Josh Pastner has consistently juggled the lineup. They have had 11 players start at least one game, while 10 average at least 10 minutes. Georgia Tech had one of its best performances of the season in a 73-65 win over Pittsburgh last Wednesday before falling 80-65 at Miami on Saturday. Jose Alvarado had a career-high 29 points, while James Banks had 10 rebounds and five blocks.

Georgia Tech has struggled to score at times, but its defense is ranked in the top 40 in most major categories. It is holding opponents to 39.3 percent from the field, which ranks No. 14 nationally.

