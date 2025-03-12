The No. 9 seed Virginia Cavaliers (15-16) and the No. 8 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (16-15) are set to battle in the second round of the 2025 ACC Tournament on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets had their three-game win streak snapped to end the regular season. On March 8, Wake Forest blew out Georgia Tech 69-43. On the other side, UVA dropped two of its last three outings. Syracuse defeated the Cavaliers 84-70 on March 8. The winner advances to play top-seeded Duke on Thursday.

Tipoff from Spectrum Center is at noon ET. The latest Virginia vs. Georgia Tech odds via SportsLine consensus list the Yellow Jackets as 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 130.5. Before making any Virginia vs. Georgia Tech picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. Now, the model has dialed in on Virginia vs. Georgia Tech. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Georgia Tech vs. UVA:

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech spread: Yellow Jackets -1.5

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 130.5 points

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech money line: Yellow Jackets -116, Cavaliers +103

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Senior guard Lance Terry is a ball-handler who can create his own shot. Terry leads the team in points (15) with three rebounds and makes 35% of his 3-pointers. The Georgia native has scored 15-plus points in four of the last five games. On March 4 versus Miami, Terry had 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Sophomore forward Baye Ndongo is a high-motor force in the frontcourt. Ndongo ranks first on the team in rebounds (9.1) with 13.6 points and shoots 54% from the field. He's compiled a double-double in six of the last seven games. In his last outing, Ndongo finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Why Virginia can cover

Junior guard Isaac McKneely is a confident shooter on the perimeter for the Cavaliers. McKneely leads the team in points (14) with 2.9 assists per game while knocking down 41% of his 3-pointers. He's finished with 15-plus points in four of the last seven games. In the March 1 contest against Clemson, McKneely had 16 points, three boards and made four 3-pointers.

Junior guard Andrew Rohde brings another scorer in the backcourt. Rohde averages 9.4 points and 4.3 assists per game. The Wisconsin native has totaled 10-plus points in four of his last six matchups. In the March 4 game against Florida State, Rohde logged 17 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

How to make Virginia vs. Georgia Tech picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 137 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

The model predicts which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations.