Who's Playing

No. 5 Houston @ No. 2 Virginia

Current Records: Houston 10-1; Virginia 8-0

What to Know

The #5 Houston Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the #2 Virginia Cavaliers at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The North Carolina A&T Aggies typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Houston proved too difficult a challenge. The Cougars put the hurt on North Carolina A&T with a sharp 74-46 win. Among those leading the charge for Houston was forward Ja'Vier Francis, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 15 rebounds along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, Virginia didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the James Madison Dukes last week, but they still walked away with a 55-50 victory. Virginia relied on the efforts of forward Jayden Gardner, who had 14 points in addition to eight boards, and guard Kihei Clark, who had 18 points and seven assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Houston is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Cougars against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Houston is now 10-1 while Virginia sits at 8-0. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston comes into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 49.4. Virginia is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with only 57.9 points allowed per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Cougars are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.