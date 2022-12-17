Who's Playing

No. 5 Houston @ No. 2 Virginia

Current Records: Houston 10-1; Virginia 8-0

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the #5 Houston Cougars will be on the road. They will take on the #2 Virginia Cavaliers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The North Carolina A&T Aggies typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Cougars proved too difficult a challenge. Houston took their contest against North Carolina A&T by a conclusive 74-46 score. Houston was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. Houston's forward Ja'Vier Francis was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 15 boards along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Virginia beat the James Madison Dukes 55-50 last week. Virginia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Jayden Gardner, who had 14 points in addition to eight rebounds, and guard Kihei Clark, who had 18 points and seven assists.

The wins brought the Cougars up to 10-1 and the Cavaliers to 8-0. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston enters the matchup with only 49.4 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. Virginia is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 12th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 57.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.