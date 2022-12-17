Teams with just one loss between them clash in a key non-conference matchup on Saturday afternoon when the fifth-ranked Houston Cougars take on the second-ranked Virginia Cavaliers. The Cougars (10-1) face a top-10 opponent for the second time in an eight-day stretch. Houston dropped its only game of the season, a 71-65 decision to No. 8 Alabama on Dec. 10. The Cavaliers are 8-0 for the first time since starting 16-0 in 2018-19, and are coming off a 55-50 win over James Madison on Tuesday. The Cougars beat North Carolina A&T 74-46 that same night.

Tip-off from John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia, is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Cougars lead the all-time series 4-3, including a 67-47 win last season in Houston. The Cougars are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Houston vs. Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 114. Before making any Virginia vs. Houston picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Houston vs. Virginia spread: Houston -2.5

Houston vs. Virginia over/under: 114 points

Houston vs. Virginia money line: Houston -145, Virginia +125

HOU: The Cougars are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games after allowing fewer than 50 points in their previous game

UVA: The Cavaliers are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 home games vs. a team with a road winning % of greater than .600

Why Houston can cover

Senior guard Marcus Sasser has reached double-digit scoring in nine of 11 games this season, including a 17-point performance in Tuesday's win over North Carolina A&T. Sasser has reached 20 or more points in three games, including 25 in a 100-52 win over Norfolk State on Nov. 29. For the season, Sasser is averaging 16.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He is one of the better free-throw shooters on the team, connecting on 85.7% of his foul shots.

Freshman forward Jarace Walker is off to a fast start to his career. In 11 games, all starts, Walker is averaging 9.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, one steal and one block per game. He is hitting on 48.3% of his shots from the floor, including 37.5% from 3-point range. He has reached double-digit scoring in four games, including a season-high 23 points in an 81-55 victory over Saint Joseph's on Nov. 11.

Why Virginia can cover

The Cavaliers have four players averaging double-figure scoring, led by senior guard Kihei Clark and senior forward Jayden Gardner. Clark is averaging 11.6 points, five assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He is connecting on 42.3% of his 3-pointers, and has reached double digits in each of the past three games, including 18 points against both James Madison on Tuesday and Florida State last Saturday. He had 16 in a 70-68 victory at Michigan on Nov. 29.

Gardner is averaging 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. After a slow start to the season, he has scored in double figures in each of the past five games. He scored a season-high 26 points in a win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Nov. 25, and followed that up with a double-double at Michigan. In that game, he connected for 12 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds.

